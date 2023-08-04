Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 944,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,478.0 days.
Computershare Price Performance
CMSQF stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Computershare has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.
Computershare Company Profile
