Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 944,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,478.0 days.

Computershare Price Performance

CMSQF stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Computershare has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

