Cormark Weighs in on EQB Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EQB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$81.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.20.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.