Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

