Critical Contrast: Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Finward Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Security Bancorp alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.62% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Security Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Security Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.58%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Security Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.25 $15.08 million $3.08 7.87

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Security Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.