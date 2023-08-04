Critical Survey: Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) versus Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nihon M&A Center and Canaccord Genuity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A $97.96 0.05 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 7.90

Nihon M&A Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nihon M&A Center pays an annual dividend of $60.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,225.6%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nihon M&A Center pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon M&A Center and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nihon M&A Center and Canaccord Genuity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon M&A Center 1 1 0 0 1.50 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canaccord Genuity Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.10%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than Nihon M&A Center.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats Nihon M&A Center on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

