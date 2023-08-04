Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 25,939 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,176,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 632,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $34.18 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

