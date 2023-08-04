Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

View Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.