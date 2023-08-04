Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

STT opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

