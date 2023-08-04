Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $268.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.58 and its 200 day moving average is $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

