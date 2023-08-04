Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

