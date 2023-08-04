Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

