Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 257,471 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,083,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.