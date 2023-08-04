Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $63,078,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 375,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PB. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

