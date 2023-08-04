Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $160.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

