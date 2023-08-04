Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

