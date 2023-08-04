Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

