Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.