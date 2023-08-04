Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,033 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

BBY stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

