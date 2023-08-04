Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJK opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.