Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.94 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

