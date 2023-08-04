Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $105.47 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $116.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.