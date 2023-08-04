Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.55.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

