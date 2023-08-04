Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

