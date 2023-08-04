Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 30,841 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 600.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

