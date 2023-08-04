Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

