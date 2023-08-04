Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $59.25 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

