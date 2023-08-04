Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 20,766 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,677,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

