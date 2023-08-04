Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 327 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

