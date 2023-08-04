Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,394 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

