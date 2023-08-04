Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 8,784 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 104.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

