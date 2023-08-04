Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,976 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 123,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

