Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.93. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

