CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,173,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,288.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00.

CURO Group Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of CURO stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

