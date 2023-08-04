CX Institutional Has $281,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.