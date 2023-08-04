CX Institutional Sells 45,598 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,598 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE DHI opened at $123.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.