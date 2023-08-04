DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a report released on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

BayCom stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BayCom by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 536,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BayCom by 221.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BayCom by 367.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 84,011 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

