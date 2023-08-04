DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 149,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.