DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

