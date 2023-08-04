DA Davidson Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

