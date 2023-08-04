Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$279.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

