Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

