Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

