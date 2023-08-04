Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

DBD opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

