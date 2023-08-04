Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 3,679 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,900,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,100,028.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

