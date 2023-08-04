Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP William Daniel Delamater Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA opened at $14.99 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,800,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Donegal Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.