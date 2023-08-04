Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

DFIN stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.