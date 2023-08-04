Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
DFIN stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
