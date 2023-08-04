DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,007.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

