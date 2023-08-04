DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $37.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,300,320 shares of company stock worth $33,287,510. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

