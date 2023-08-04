EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

