Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.58. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

